UrduPoint.com

Diaz's Indigenous Community That Breeds 'toughness'

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Diaz's indigenous community that breeds 'toughness'

Barrancas, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Running around barefooted on a dust bowl of a pitch, a young indigenous Colombian began kicking a ball more than 20 years ago. Now he is on the verge of becoming champion of Europe.

In the town of Barrancas, where almost half the population is from the Wayuu indigenous community, everyone remembers how the timid "Luisfer" would never get tired.

Liverpool's newest star Luis Diaz emerged from this desert outback in the northern La Guajira department that borders the Caribbean Sea to the northwest and Venezuela to the southeast, to become a national phenomenon.

From a young age, Diaz, whose father Luis Manuel was a coach at the only football school in the small town of 38,000, stood out for his speed, toughness and ability to weave around opponents with the ball at his feet.

In just four months since Liverpool signed Diaz for an initial 45 million Euros ($48.1 million) from Portugal's Porto, he has taken English football by storm.

With six goals in 25 matches for the Reds, he has already helped his new side lift the League Cup, FA Cup and reach the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

For his uncle Yelkis Diaz, the winger's success is down to his indigenous Wayuu "tradition".

The impoverished community's "transport is walking, jogging ... running," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Football Storm Europe Young Liverpool Porto Portugal Venezuela From Real Madrid Coach Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

8 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

8 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

8 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

8 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.