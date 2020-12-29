UrduPoint.com
Diego Costa Quits Atletico Madrid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Diego Costa quits Atletico Madrid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Spain and Chelsea striker Diego Costa's contract with Atletico Madrid was terminated on Tuesday, six months before it was scheduled to end.

"Atletico de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker's contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021," the club said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Brazilian-born forward, who has been capped 24 times by Spain after twice appearing in friendlies for the country of his birth, had asked to leave the club for "personal reasons".

Costa arrived at Atletico in 2006 at the age of 17, going on to play 215 matches over two spells (2010-14 and then 2018-20) either side of three seasons at Chelsea, scoring 83 goals and providing 36 assists.

During his time at Atletico, Costa was part of a squad that won one La Liga title in the 2013-14 season, one Copa del Rey (2013), one Europa League (2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2010 and 2018).

"The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career," the club said.

