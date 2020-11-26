'Diego is eternal' - Messi says of Maradona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday by calling him "eternal" after his fellow Argentinian football great died of a heart attack, aged 60.

"A very sad day for all Argentines and football," Messi wrote on Instagram.

"He has left us but he will never leave us because Diego is eternal.

"I will keep all the beautiful moments that I lived with him and would like to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."