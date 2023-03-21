UrduPoint.com

Diesel Owners Can Seek Compensation For Illegal Exhaust Software: ECJ

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Diesel exhaust treatment software that shuts down below certain temperatures is illegal and such car owners are entitled to seek compensation, the EU's top court said Tuesday, opening the door to a fresh wave of "dieselgate" suits.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said and "the purchaser of a vehicle equipped with an unlawful defeat device has a right to compensation from the car manufacturer where that device has caused damage to that purchaser".

The judgement opens the door to a wave of fresh compensation claims against carmakers that equipped diesel cars with so-called "thermal window" software.

"Such a defeat device, which results in an increase in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, is prohibited," the ECJ said.

Carmakers have in the past argued that their use of software, which deactivates exhaust treatment measures when outside temperatures fall below a certain threshold, was necessary to protect the engine -- even if it made the car more polluting.

The ECJ judgement comes after a German court in Ravensburg asked it to weigh in on a case brought by the owner of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle equipped with the "thermal window" software.

"EU law protects, in addition to public interests, the specific interests of the individual purchaser of a motor vehicle," the ECJ said.

The ECJ said it was up to German courts to calculate the amount of compensation that may be owed.

