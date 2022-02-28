'Different opinions' on EU enlargement after Ukraine plea

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Top European Union official Charles Michel said Monday there were disagreements among the 27 member states on enlarging the bloc, as Kyiv appealed for membership in the face of a Russian invasion.

"There are different opinions and sensitivities within the EU on enlargement," European Council chief Charles Michel said.

He said that Kyiv would have to submit an official request to join, then member states would have to come up with a unanimous position.