UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Different Scotland Context For France Skipper Ollivon

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Different Scotland context for France skipper Ollivon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :France "learned a lot" from their Six Nations defeat by Scotland in March, their sole loss so far in 2020, captain Charles Ollivon said ahead of Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup match between the two sides.

France went down to an unexpected 28-17 loss in Edinburgh, which ultimately scuppered their run at a Grand Slam, England going on to claim the championship.

But Ollivon insisted Saturday that the Autumn Nations Cup, which has replaced the traditional November internationals against southern hemisphere nations that were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, was "completely different from the Six Nations".

"The Six Nations is over. We've moved on to another tournament," the Toulon flanker said.

"But we're sticking to our goal of putting together a string of performances, to win matches. We're keeping the focus on us." Ollivon's involvement in the Autumn Nations Cup comes to an end after the Scotland game, in line with an agreement between the national federation and the Top 14 that saw players turn out a maximum of three times.

"It's a bit strange but we're not in control of that sort of thing," he said.

"It just goes to show that you must make the most of every moment in blue... and give everything for the France team.

"It allows you to simply remain focused on the last match... but it doesn't pollute the spirit." Ollivon acknowledged that since that March defeat in Edinburgh, the France team, under coach Fabien Galthie, had just continued working.

"We learned a lot from that match in March," he said. "We've now worked well all week.

"We reviewed what hadn't really worked and also the positive things. We all really care about having a very good match."France head to Murrayfield on the back of four successive defeats there, including that loss in the Six Nations in March. Their last win in Edinburgh was in 2014.

Related Topics

France Toulon Edinburgh March November Sunday 2020 All From Agreement Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

55 minutes ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

55 minutes ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

55 minutes ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

2 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.