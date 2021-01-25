UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digital Vaccine Certificates Could Help Return Of Int'l Students: Australian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Digital vaccine certificates could help return of int'l students: Australian official

CANBERRA, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian Education Minister Alan Tudge said a digital vaccine certification system could pave the way for the return of international students to the country.

Under the proposal raised by Tudge on Monday, incoming passengers to Australia who have been inoculated against COVID-19 would not have to quarantine for 14 days.

However, its success is dependent on the government finding a way to link vaccine certificates to a new digitized system for incoming passenger cards it plans to introduce in 2021.

Tudge said if a solution could be found, the certificates could be a pathway for international students to enter Australia in large numbers.

"If a vaccine works and stops the spread, and it can be rolled out effectively in source countries and we can have surety over vaccination certificates, then there is the potential to be able to bring in more international students without them having to quarantine," he told Nine Entertainment newspapers.

"In part, that would be facilitated by the fact that we're digitizing the incoming passenger card.

"Our aspiration is that we would then be able to electronically staple an authenticated, biometrically connected vaccination certification to that card." It comes only days after Tudge said that he didn't know when Australia's lucrative international education sector could restart.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, there were more than 400,000 international students studying at Australian universities.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), international education was worth about 32 billion Australian Dollars (25.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the financial year 2017-2018.

Universities have repeatedly warned that without international students they would have to significantly reduce their research budgets and cut jobs.

Related Topics

Australia Education Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims 23 lives in Pakistan during las ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: We are all responsible for preventing C ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.