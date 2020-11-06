Dijon fire coach Jobard, sporting director Luyindula

Dijon, France, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 bottom club Dijon announced on Thursday they had sacked coach Stephane Jobard and sporting director Peguy Luyindula.

Jobard's assistant David Linares will take over on a temporary basis with his first match in charge this Sunday's trip to Metz.

Former Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille forward Lyuindula leaves his position after being appointed in May.

The Burgundy-based outfit are three points behind Strasbourg in 19th place and have picked up three draws from their opening nine league matches of the campaign.