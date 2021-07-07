Dilip Kumar known as icon of film industry, says Suhail Ahmad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Noted theatre and television actor Suhail Ahmad Wednesday paid glowing tribute to legendary icon of the film industry Dilip Kumar and described him as one of the greatest actors of all times in the subcontinent.

Demise of Yousuf Khan famed as Dilip Kumar was a great loss to the film industry and brought immense pain and sadness to his numerous fans, Suhail said while talking to APP. He prayed for the legendary actor to remain in peace and elevation of his stature in the afterlife.

Dilip Kumar was not only a great actor but also a great man in his personal life, Suhail said adding that Dilip Kumar spent his whole life in the light of teachings of holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

"Meeting personally Dilip Kumar was my dream and I travelled to India for the sole purpose in 2000-2001." he said. "Meeting him was like meeting the culture of the region," the versatile actor Suhail recalled. Expressing his views in cricket terminology, Suhail said:"During his years long illustrious career in film industry, Dilip Kumar never misjudged a ball" and was the best opener on the acting pitch." "I would say, Dilip Kumar always protected the persona of Dilip Kumar. He was the best in personal life and as an actor he delivered each word, dialogue perfectly in films, he added. That's why no one can point a finger at Dilip Kumar's personal as well as professional career, Suhail said.