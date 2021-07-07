UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dilip Kumar Known As Icon Of Film Industry, Says Suhail Ahmad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dilip Kumar known as icon of film industry, says Suhail Ahmad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Noted theatre and television actor Suhail Ahmad Wednesday paid glowing tribute to legendary icon of the film industry Dilip Kumar and described him as one of the greatest actors of all times in the subcontinent.

Demise of Yousuf Khan famed as Dilip Kumar was a great loss to the film industry and brought immense pain and sadness to his numerous fans, Suhail said while talking to APP. He prayed for the legendary actor to remain in peace and elevation of his stature in the afterlife.

Dilip Kumar was not only a great actor but also a great man in his personal life, Suhail said adding that Dilip Kumar spent his whole life in the light of teachings of holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

"Meeting personally Dilip Kumar was my dream and I travelled to India for the sole purpose in 2000-2001." he said. "Meeting him was like meeting the culture of the region," the versatile actor Suhail recalled. Expressing his views in cricket terminology, Suhail said:"During his years long illustrious career in film industry, Dilip Kumar never misjudged a ball" and was the best opener on the acting pitch." "I would say, Dilip Kumar always protected the persona of Dilip Kumar. He was the best in personal life and as an actor he delivered each word, dialogue perfectly in films, he added. That's why no one can point a finger at Dilip Kumar's personal as well as professional career, Suhail said.

Related Topics

India Cricket Film And Movies Man Dilip Kumar TV All Industry Best Sad

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

3 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

9 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

55 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

2 hours ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.