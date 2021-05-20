Dimitrov bullish for French Open ahead of Geneva quarters

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Grigor Dimitrov says with a little luck he can do damage and go deep at the French Open, as the Bulgarian shapes up for Thursday's quarter-finals in Geneva.

The former world number three's best achievement at the Parisian Grand Slam was reaching the fourth round last year and the 30-year-old feels he is capable of better.

Dimitrov has had a rough clay season, losing at the first hurdle in Madrid and Rome.

However, he is looking to put that right in Geneva, accepting a late wildcard into the Swiss warm-up tournament ahead of the French Open, which starts on May 30.

The world number 20 faces Uruguayan qualifier Pablo Cuevas for a spot in Friday's semi-finals.

"I've been quite misfortunate in the past two or three matches that I've played -- Madrid, Rome. It could be very discouraging," Dimitrov told reporters.

"The field here is quite tough: a lot of great players playing on a clay court, a lot of good fighters.