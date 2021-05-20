UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dimitrov Bullish For French Open Ahead Of Geneva Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Dimitrov bullish for French Open ahead of Geneva quarters

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Grigor Dimitrov says with a little luck he can do damage and go deep at the French Open, as the Bulgarian shapes up for Thursday's quarter-finals in Geneva.

The former world number three's best achievement at the Parisian Grand Slam was reaching the fourth round last year and the 30-year-old feels he is capable of better.

Dimitrov has had a rough clay season, losing at the first hurdle in Madrid and Rome.

However, he is looking to put that right in Geneva, accepting a late wildcard into the Swiss warm-up tournament ahead of the French Open, which starts on May 30.

The world number 20 faces Uruguayan qualifier Pablo Cuevas for a spot in Friday's semi-finals.

"I've been quite misfortunate in the past two or three matches that I've played -- Madrid, Rome. It could be very discouraging," Dimitrov told reporters.

"The field here is quite tough: a lot of great players playing on a clay court, a lot of good fighters.

Related Topics

World Rome Madrid Geneva May Best Lucky Cement Limited Court

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

1 hour ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.