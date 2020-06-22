Dimitrov positive for coronavirus, week after playing in Djokovic event

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Grigor Dimitrov said Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus, just a week after he played an exhibition tournament alongside world number one Novak Djokovic.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," world number 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

Last weekend, Dimitrov took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17.

dj/jc