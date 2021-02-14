Dimitrov upsets US Open champion Thiem at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov beat US Open champion and world number three Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The 18th seed won in just over two hours against a fatigued-looking Thiem, last year's runner-up who had come through a five-setter against Nick Kyrgios in the previous round.