UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dimming Sun's Rays Could Ease Climate Impacts In Africa

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dimming Sun's rays could ease climate impacts in Africa

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Dialling down the Sun's heat a notch by injecting billions of shiny sulphur dioxide particles into the stratosphere could curtail devastating drought across parts of Africa, new peer-reviewed research has reported.

This form of solar radiation management would slash the risk of another "Day Zero" drought in Cape Town, South Africa -- a city of 3.7 million which ran out of water in 2017 -- by as much as 90 percent, according to a study published last week in Environmental Research Letters.

Global warming to date -- just over one degree Celsius since the mid-19th century -- enhances the likelihood of such droughts by a factor of three, earlier research has shown.

Allowing temperatures to increase another degree to 2C above preindustrial levels would triple the risk again.

The 2015 Paris climate treaty, signed by virtually all the world's nations, calls for capping global warming at "well below" 2C, a goal many experts fear is rapidly slipping out of reach.

As the likelihood that global warming will exceed these limits increases, scientists and policymakers are taking a serious look at "geo-engineering" schemes to cool the planet that were rejected not long ago as dangerous science fiction.

"People working on climate change are waking up to the fact that if cutting emissions doesn't prove sufficient to limit warming to 2C, then blocking out some sunlight could be our only hope of achieving that," Andy Parker, project director for the Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative, told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa Century World Water Drought Paris Cape Town South Africa 2017 2015 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

18 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

18 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

20 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.