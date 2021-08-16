UrduPoint.com

Diplomatic Corps Briefed On Pakistan's Efforts To Facilitate Evacuations From Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday briefed the diplomatic community in Islamabad on the government's efforts to facilitate the process of evacuations from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary extended "all possible assistance from government of Pakistan" including the provision of visas and other support.

For this purpose, he mentioned that a special Inter-ministerial Facilitation Centre had been established at the Ministry of Interior.

Pakistan is facilitating the staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations from Afghanistan after the government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed on Sunday.

