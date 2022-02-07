Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :With war clouds gathering over Ukraine, international diplomacy goes into overdrive on Monday with the French and Russian presidents to meet in Moscow and the German chancellor heading to the White House to meet with US leader Joe Biden.

Also Monday, the German, Czech, Slovak and Austrian foreign ministers were expected in Kyiv, which has played down dire US warnings that Moscow had stepped up preparations for a major incursion into Ukraine.

US officials have said the Kremlin has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbour but intelligence assessments have not determined whether President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade.

They said Russia is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by mid-February.

Such a force would be capable of taking the capital Kyiv in a matter of 48 hours in an onslaught that would kill up to 50,000 civilians, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian troops and trigger a refugee flood of up to five million people, mainly into Poland, the officials added.

On top of the potential human cost, Ukraine fears further damage to its already struggling economy.

Russia is seeking a guarantee from NATO that Ukraine will not enter the alliance and wants the bloc to withdraw forces from member states in eastern Europe.