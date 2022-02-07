UrduPoint.com

Diplomatic Flurry To Avert Russia-NATO Clash Over Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :With war clouds gathering over Ukraine, international diplomacy goes into overdrive on Monday with the French and Russian presidents to meet in Moscow and the German chancellor heading to the White House to meet with US leader Joe Biden.

Also Monday, the German, Czech, Slovak and Austrian foreign ministers were expected in Kyiv, which has played down dire US warnings that Moscow had stepped up preparations for a major incursion into Ukraine.

US officials have said the Kremlin has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbour but intelligence assessments have not determined whether President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade.

They said Russia is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by mid-February.

Such a force would be capable of taking the capital Kyiv in a matter of 48 hours in an onslaught that would kill up to 50,000 civilians, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian troops and trigger a refugee flood of up to five million people, mainly into Poland, the officials added.

On top of the potential human cost, Ukraine fears further damage to its already struggling economy.

Russia is seeking a guarantee from NATO that Ukraine will not enter the alliance and wants the bloc to withdraw forces from member states in eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Flood Russia Europe White House German Vladimir Putin Alliance Poland Border From Refugee Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

23 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

1 day ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>