Diplomatic push for Gaza truce as Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Diplomatic efforts gathered pace Thursday for a ceasefire on the 11th day of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza, as air strikes again hammered the enclave.

The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with the Hamas movement ruling the besieged and crowded coastal strip, official sources told AFP.

In the southern Gaza town of Rafah, devastating Israeli air strikes turned buildings into clouds of dust and rubble, as an ambulance sped across town to help the wounded, an AFP reporter said.

Rocket fire from Gaza intensified in the afternoon, sending Israelis living on its borders running into shelters, according to Israeli army warnings.