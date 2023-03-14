Diplomatic push sparks little hope for ending DR Congo insurgency

(@FahadShabbir)

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Another failed ceasefire, a UN call for talks nobody seems to want, and a new influx of foreign soldiers: despite a flurry of diplomatic efforts there appears little chance a fresh insurgency in eastern DR Congo will stop any time soon.

International envoys as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo government say they want to give a chance to peace efforts for ending the insurgency by M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

UN ambassadors for France and Gabon, ending a three-day visit to the area, on Sunday stressed a political solution to end the fighting, which according to UN figures has displaced over 800,000 people.

But the DR Congo government wants the international community to impose sanctions against Rwanda and rules out negotiations with the M23.