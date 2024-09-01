Diplomats Showed Keen Interest In "Exhibition Of Sindhi Handicrafts"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organized a vibrant exhibition on last night to promote the rich heritage of Sindhi handicrafts and celebrate the unique culture of Sindh. The event, held at Hotel, was inaugurated by Mr. Saeed Ghani, Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Sindh.
The exhibition attracted a diverse and distinguished audience, including diplomats, business leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from various countries such as Japan, Turkey, the United States, Iran, Bangladesh, and Russia. Their presence underscored the international interest in Sind’s cultural heritage and the global relevance of its artisanal traditions.
In his inaugural speech, Saeed Ghani highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting Sindhi culture through such initiatives. He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting artisans and fostering the development of Sindhi handicrafts as a thriving cottage industry, contributing to both economic growth and cultural preservation.
The exhibition featured an array of exquisite handcrafted items, including Ajrak, Rilli, and traditional Sindhi pottery, showcasing the extraordinary skills and creativity of local artisans.
Visitors had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of traditional craft-making techniques, providing them with a deeper appreciation of the intricate craftsmanship that defines Sindhi arts.
The event also served as a platform for international collaboration, with dignitaries from the participating countries expressing interest in exploring trade opportunities and cultural exchanges with Sindh. Discussions were held on potential partnerships to enhance the export of Sindhi handicrafts to global markets, which could play a pivotal role in uplifting the economic status of local artisans and promoting the culture of Sindh on an international stage.
Speaking on the occasion, Ikram Sehgal, Chairman of KCFR, expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries and participants for their support and enthusiasm. He reiterated the KCFR’s dedication to promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage through international dialogue and collaboration, and emphasized the importance of such events in fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange.
