Open Menu

Diplomats Showed Keen Interest In "Exhibition Of Sindhi Handicrafts"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Diplomats showed keen interest in "Exhibition of Sindhi handicrafts"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organized a vibrant exhibition on last night to promote the rich heritage of Sindhi handicrafts and celebrate the unique culture of Sindh. The event, held at Hotel, was inaugurated by Mr. Saeed Ghani, Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Sindh.

The exhibition attracted a diverse and distinguished audience, including diplomats, business leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from various countries such as Japan, Turkey, the United States, Iran, Bangladesh, and Russia. Their presence underscored the international interest in Sind’s cultural heritage and the global relevance of its artisanal traditions.

In his inaugural speech, Saeed Ghani highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting Sindhi culture through such initiatives. He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting artisans and fostering the development of Sindhi handicrafts as a thriving cottage industry, contributing to both economic growth and cultural preservation.

The exhibition featured an array of exquisite handcrafted items, including Ajrak, Rilli, and traditional Sindhi pottery, showcasing the extraordinary skills and creativity of local artisans.

Visitors had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of traditional craft-making techniques, providing them with a deeper appreciation of the intricate craftsmanship that defines Sindhi arts.

The event also served as a platform for international collaboration, with dignitaries from the participating countries expressing interest in exploring trade opportunities and cultural exchanges with Sindh. Discussions were held on potential partnerships to enhance the export of Sindhi handicrafts to global markets, which could play a pivotal role in uplifting the economic status of local artisans and promoting the culture of Sindh on an international stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikram Sehgal, Chairman of KCFR, expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries and participants for their support and enthusiasm. He reiterated the KCFR’s dedication to promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage through international dialogue and collaboration, and emphasized the importance of such events in fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bangladesh Exchange Business Iran Russia Turkey Hotel Japan United States Market Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

21 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

21 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous