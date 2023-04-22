UrduPoint.com

Direct Flights Launched Between China's Xi'an & Kazakhstan's Astana

Published April 22, 2023

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The first flight on a new route from Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, took off on Friday.

It is the fourth direct passenger route launched between Xi'an and Central Asia this year, following routes to Almaty, Bishkek and Tashkent.

The flight on Friday was made by an Airbus A320 aircraft and was scheduled to depart Xi'an at 19:05 Beijing time, arriving in Astana at 22:55 local time.

Starting from April 21, the new route is planned to run four times a week.

Outbound flights will depart from Xi'an on Mondays and Fridays, while return flights will depart from Astana on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"Previously, we had to first fly from Xi'an to Beijing, then take a flight to Almaty, and finally switch to other transportation to reach Astana, which was very inconvenient," said Meng Ling, a frequent traveler to Astana. "The opening of direct flights will greatly facilitate our travel and help us further develop relevant trade."

