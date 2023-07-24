Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in Makkah receives Malaysian Consul General

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in Makkah Region, Mazen bin Hamad Al-Hamli, received Malaysian Consul General in Jeddah, Roslan bin Sharif, today.

The consular patent was received during the meeting, and both officials engaged in cordial discussions.