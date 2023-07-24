Open Menu

Director Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Branch In Makkah Receives Malaysian Consul General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in Makkah receives Malaysian Consul General

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in Makkah Region, Mazen bin Hamad Al-Hamli, received Malaysian Consul General in Jeddah, Roslan bin Sharif, today.

The consular patent was received during the meeting, and both officials engaged in cordial discussions.

Related Topics

Jeddah Makkah

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

27 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

38 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

44 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

1 hour ago
Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

3 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

3 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

4 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous