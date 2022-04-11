UrduPoint.com

Directors For Australia's 2032 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 12:01 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has announced to the board of directors that would be responsible for organizing the country's third-ever Olympic Games, due to be held in Brisbane in 2032.

Premier of the host state of the Olympics, Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, made the announcement alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday.

"Our job is to honor the commitments I made to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but also provide a lasting legacy for our state and I am confident that is exactly what we will achieve," said Palaszczuk.

The board of the Olympic organizing committee would be comprised of five members prominent in Australian business and sport. At the head of operations is former CEO and Chairman of the Dow Chemical Andrew Liveris.

Other members include Rob Scott, former Olympic rower and current chairman of Rowing Australia; Dr. Sarah Kelly, Deputy Chair at Tourism and Events Queensland; Brett Clark, Founder and Managing Director of ePharmacy; and Shelley Reys, Indigenous Australian and Co-Chair of Reconciliation Australia.

AOC President John Coates said the diverse and Olympic background of the board members put the Games in "exceptionally good hands".

"Now we have a board in place to deliver a great Games and to deliver on Brisbane's promise to the IOC. Importantly, athletes will be at the center of our planning," said Coates.

The city of Brisbane has plans to construct four additional venues for the Games, and use 12 existing venues as it aims to achieve a "climate positive" Olympics.

The projected cost of the Brisbane Games was projected at 4.5 Billion Australian Dollars (about 3.35 billion U.S. dollars), however, it is expected to generate nearly double that investment for Queensland.

"We have spoken many times about the enormous opportunity the Games presents Brisbane, Queensland and Australia in terms of supercharging sport, generating employment, fast-tracking necessary infrastructure and providing an enduring legacy for the Queensland community," said Coates.

Australia has hosted the Olympic Games in 1956 in Melbourne and 2000 in Sydney. This would be the first Games in the city of Brisbane.

