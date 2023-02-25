Diriyah nights attract approximately 133,000 visitors for about two months

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The organizing committee for the activities of Diriyah Season in its 2nd edition disclosed that Diriyah Nights, which concluded its activities last Wednesday, and lasted from January 1st to February 22nd, were able to attract 132,982 visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The committee stated that Diriyah Nights provided visitors with the opportunity, over the course of about two months, to explore an exceptional and integrated experience, within a delightful winter atmosphere that was characterized by the splendor and luxury of the historic Diriyah, and mixed singing, music and arts, with dazzling live performances, and enjoying dining in a number of high-end restaurants, cafes and various food carts, as well as shopping in the most famous shops, in addition to a range of activities that suit different groups and ages, and entertainment events.