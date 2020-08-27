Disabled golfer Lawlor celebrates life-changing week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Disabled Irish golfer Brendan Lawlor shot a 12-over par 84 in the European Tour's UK Championship on Thursday but said it is secondary to a week that will "change his life".

The 22-year-old is one of the world's top disabled golfers and is the first to compete in a European Tour event due to an invite by his sponsor who are also the tournament title partners this week.

Lawlor, who is currently fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

He began his round in the one million Euros ($1.81 million) tournament at The Belfry -- that also includes major winners Danny Willett and Martin Kaymer -- in sparkling style and was one under after three holes but then fell away.

"The back nine was a bit tough," he conceded.

"I didn't shoot the best score but it's not about the score today." Lawlor, who turned professional last September, said the attention he had received had been fantastic both for him and other disabled golfers.

"The coverage over the last few days, people texting and on Instagram, looking at EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association)," he said.

"That's the reason why I'm here this week. It's really incredible.

"It's a week to change my life and other people's lives, so just go out and enjoy it and that's what I did.

"I didn't have any expectations of scores. I'm just so grateful to be competing on the same stage as these guys and getting opportunities like this." Lawlor only became involved in disabled golf a couple of years ago -- prior to that he worked in the family's office equipment business -- and says there are some problems he encounters with his disability.

"My disability gives me a few issues -- I can have problems gripping the club for example," he said ahead of the tournament.

"But everyone has things to deal with -- I've lived a pretty normal life so I'm lucky.

"I spent the first eight months of my life in hospital, but sure they say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."Lawlor was 20 shots off the clubhouse leader South Africa's Justin Walters who managed to finish his round before torrential rain flooded the course leading to play being suspened.