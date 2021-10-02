Disappointed Haitians, hopeful Venezuelans caught up at Chile border

Arica, Chile, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :In a coastal desert on Chile's border with Peru, a night patrol runs into two different groups of migrants making their way across Latin America: Haitians returning to Chile after failing to enter the United States, and Venezuelans begging to be allowed in.

The frustration of the returning Haitians contrasts sharply with the hope of the Venezuelans seeking to board a bus to the Chilean capital Santiago, 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) to the south.

"We have our residency papers and our son is Chilean, I am returning to my job," said Isaiah, a young Haitian.

He and his wife, with a sleeping baby in her arms, have just emerged from a Chilean police truck at the Chacalluta border complex. They were intercepted as they entered Chile on foot through an unauthorized crossing near the beach.

Chilean border police have observed a change in the migratory flow of Haitians: in recent months they had encountered groups of up to 50 leaving the country, Major Patricio Aguayo, head of the 4th Chacalluta Police Station, told AFP.

"But those attempts to withdraw were stopped and now we have seen Haitian citizens who are returning by plane to Santiago," he said.

"We assume that this has to do with the fact that they are being sent back from the United States and that there are many blocked in Colombia," added Captain Giovanni Tamburrino, referring to the US crackdown on Haitians trying to cross the southern border recently.

Fearful and disappointed, the Haitians spend hours at the airport or at the bus terminal in Arica, looking for tickets to different destinations in central or southern Chile.

Venezuelans, on the other hand, arrive in Chile full of optimism.

Venezuelan Diathnys, a 38-year-old nurse, had just been caught by the border patrol with six compatriots, very close to where a Peruvian police vehicle had detained seven others.

"I always wanted to emigrate to Chile for a better quality of life," she told AFP, shivering with cold.