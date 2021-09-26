UrduPoint.com

Disaster Film "Cloudy Mountain" Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

Disaster film "Cloudy Mountain" continues to lead Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Domestic disaster movie "Cloudy Mountain" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Sunday.

The film, about a father-and-son duo's journey to save a newly-built tunnel and a town of 160,000 residents from the peril of natural disasters, raked in 31.1 million Yuan (about 4.8 million U.S. Dollars) on its ninth day of screening.

Chinese drama movie "All About My Mother" ranked second with daily box office earnings of 12.6 million yuan on Saturday.

It was followed by U.S. sci-fi action film "Free Guy," which generated 8.52 million yuan on Saturday.

