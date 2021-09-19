Disaster film "Cloudy Mountain" tops Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Domestic disaster movie "Cloudy Mountain" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Sunday.

The film, about a father-and-son duo's journey to save a newly-built tunnel and a 160,000-resident-town from the peril of natural disasters, generated 28.

6 million Yuan (4.4 million U.S. Dollars) on its second day of screening.

The hit movie was followed by the Chinese action film "Raging Fire," which raked in nearly 9.8 million yuan on Saturday.

U.S. sci-fi action film "Free Guy" ranked third with a daily box office earnings of 9.5 million yuan.