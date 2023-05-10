Discovering HIV started 'race against time': Barre-Sinoussi

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :When Nobel laureate Francoise Barre-Sinoussi helped identify a mysterious virus that would become known as HIV 40 years ago, she says it kicked off a "race against time" to counter the looming AIDS crisis.

In an interview with AFP, the 75-year-old virologist described how she and colleagues at the Pasteur Institute in Paris discovered HIV in 1983, which led to her jointly winning the Nobel prize for Medicine.

"It all started in 1982," when doctors started sharing stories about the first French AIDS patients, France's Barre-Sinoussi said.

"They were convinced that a retrovirus could be responsible for this new disease." For more than a decade Barre-Sinoussi had been working on retroviruses, which on infection convert from the genetic material RNA into DNA, allowing them to easily integrate host cells.

In January 1983, the team's strategy was to take a lymph node biopsy from a sick patient, then culture the cells in the lab looking for "very specific enzymatic activity", she said.

Her French doctor colleagues thought that AIDS must be caused by HTLV-1, the only retrovirus known to directly cause cancer in humans.

"But our team did not believe in this hypothesis because this virus causes a proliferation of lymphocytes," Barre-Sinoussi said.

AIDS patients had lower rates of this important immune cell.

"Something didn't add up," she said.

"In May 1983, we isolated the virus and demonstrated that it was a retrovirus that was different from HTLV-1. But we were not yet certain that it caused AIDS."That was confirmed the following year by US scientist Robert Gallo.

This caused a transatlantic rift over who discovered HIV, with the United States and France eventually agreeing that both Gallo and the Pasteur team led by Luc Montagnier should get joint credit.