Discussion Underway To Sell 1% Of Saudi Aramco To Foreign Firm: Prince
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:30 AM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia is in discussion with a foreign energy firm to sell a one percent stake in oil giant Aramco, the kingdom's crown prince said in a television interview broadcast Tuesday.
"There is a discussion on the acquisition of 1 percent (of Aramco) by one of the world's leading energy companies, and this will be a very important deal to boost Aramco's sales in that country," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, without offering details.