Discussion underway to sell 1% of Saudi Aramco to foreign firm: prince

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia is in discussion with a foreign energy firm to sell a one percent stake in oil giant Aramco, the kingdom's crown prince said in a television interview broadcast Tuesday.

"There is a discussion on the acquisition of 1 percent (of Aramco) by one of the world's leading energy companies, and this will be a very important deal to boost Aramco's sales in that country," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, without offering details.