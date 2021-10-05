UrduPoint.com

Disgraced Ex-Peru President Fujimori Undergoes Heart Operation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Disgraced ex-Peru president Fujimori undergoes heart operation

Lima, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Disgraced former Peru president Alberto Fujimori underwent heart surgery Monday after his health deteriorated, said his daughter Keiko Fujimori, who is also his political heir.

"My father has undergone an operation, he has had a catheterization and a stent has been placed," she told journalists the El Golf clinic.

She said the operation lasted about 50 minutes and that "it was found that one of the arteries was 70 percent obstructed, so it was necessary to place the stent." Fujimori's doctor Alejandro Aguinaga had said earlier on Sunday that the jailed former leader "became unwell, he had an uncontrollably racing heart." The 83-year-old, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity, was rushed to hospital on Friday night due to breathing problems.

Prison authorities had to give him oxygen.

"My father's condition is delicate.

His heart problem has worsened," his daughter Keiko Fujimori -- who in April lost a presidential election run-off for the third time -- wrote on Twitter at the time.

Fujimori's deteriorating health comes soon after Peru's new left-wing government announced its intention to transfer him from his "golden prison" to one with fewer home comforts.

He is serving a 25 year sentence for two massacres committed by army death squads in 1991 and 1992, in which 25 people, including a child, were killed in a supposed anti-terrorist operation.

Fujimori was president from 1990 to 2000.

Imprisoned since 2007, Fujimori has long suffered from breathing and neurological problems and hypertension.

In May 2020, a court rejected a request from his family to have him released from prison due to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Before her election defeat, his daughter said she would pardon her father if elected president.

Related Topics

Election Army Twitter Doctor Peru April May Sunday 2020 Gold Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

8 hours ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

9 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.