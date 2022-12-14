Disgraced French rugby chief Laporte quits World Rugby role

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Disgraced French rugby chief Bernard Laporte has quit his role as vice-president of World Rugby, the sport's governing body announced Tuesday.

Laporte, president of the French rugby federation, had earlier received a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges just nine months before France hosts the sport's World Cup.

"World Rugby notes the decision by World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte to self-suspend from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect following his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters, and pending his appeal," World Rugby said.

"While acknowledging Laporte's self-suspension and right of appeal, given the serious nature of the verdict World Rugby's Executive Committee has referred the matter to its independent ethics officer for review in accordance with its integrity code," it added.