UrduPoint.com

Disinformation, Major Factor In Brazil Election Debate

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Disinformation, major factor in Brazil election debate

Rio de Janeiro, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Three months out from the Brazilian presidential election, disinformation about the two main candidates, President Jair Bolsonaro and ex-leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is having a major impact.

The sheer volume of fake news, creation of new social media platforms and ever more complex content has made it even more difficult to verify information.

The amount of content fact checked by AFP increased by more than fourfold between January and June.

Those producing election fake news first cut their teeth on a very different subject: the coronavirus.

"The election content has taken over the space" previously dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sergio Ludtke, the coordinator of the Comprova information verification collective made up of 42 media outlets, including AFP.

"The pandemic was probably a period of testing for these groups" producing fake news, he added, saying that it subsequently became "a political event." And as October's election approaches, verification is becoming "much more complicated" than it was four years ago.

Covid disinformation took on "a new form that permeated politics, the economy, science," said Joyce Souza, a specialist in digital communication at the University of Sao Paulo.

From posts casting doubt on the safety of vaccines, the main form of viral disinformation now revolves around distrust in the electoral system, whether that be opinion polls or electronic voting.

Electronic voting was originally implemented throughout the country in the 2000 elections to combat fraud, but Bolsonaro is not a fan and has cast doubt over the method, calling for paper votes and public counting.

- 'Generating doubt' - The last elections in 2018 featured large amounts of false and misleading information, especially on WhatsApp. But they were easier to identify.

"What we see now is content that is not necessarily false in itself, but which leads to misleading interpretations," said Ludtke.

It is what happened in May in a tweet that questioned an opinion poll for "only" sampling 1,000 people.

That number was true but the suggestion that it was insufficient was inaccurate.

Experts told AFP it was enough to make a projection as long as the sample group accurately represented the population's diversity.

"One of the strategies of the complex scenario of disinformation is to generate doubt in the social media user, mixing things so much that (the user) doesn't know who to trust," said Pollyana Ferrari, a specialist in communication who coordinates fact checking at the PUC Catholic university.

Such strategies also play on emotions, said Souza, distorting even more the facts and facilitating rapid transmission.

Since the 2018 elections, social media platforms such as Telegram, TikTok and Kwai, which allow the rapid publishing and manipulation of visual content, have gained in popularity.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Sao Paulo January May June October 2018 Media Event From Ferrari WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2022

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd July 2022

51 minutes ago
 SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

10 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

10 hours ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.