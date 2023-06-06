UrduPoint.com

Disinformation Soils Kenya's GMO Debate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Disinformation soils Kenya's GMO debate

Nairobi, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A Kenyan government decision to allow imports of genetically modified maize to help combat its food crisis has sparked disinformation, with leading politicians spreading unsubstantiated claims about the health risks of the crops.

In October last year, the East African nation lifted a decade-long ban on the cultivation and importation of GM crops, partly in response to the worst drought to ravage the Horn of Africa region in 40 years which has left millions hungry.

A Nairobi high court later blocked the decision, pending a ruling on a lawsuit brought by a farmers' lobby group which argues that the government move was unlawful.

But the lifting of the ban has triggered a wave of disinformation off- and online.

This included veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga falsely claiming that GM crops caused mutations in humans and President William Ruto making misleading assertions about their use in other countries.

"Both sides of the debate, those who are pro (genetically modified organisms) and those who are against GMOs, have been to some extent propagating that kind of misinformation," Anne Maina, national coordinator at the Biodiversity and Biosafety Association of Kenya, told AFP.

A 2023 study by the Alliance for Science, a project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, warned that Kenyans were "subjected to the world's worst misinformation" on GM crops.

According to the research, false or misleading claims "primarily originated in the form of quotes from prominent Kenyan politicians", which were then repeated in media reports.

