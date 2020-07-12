UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dismal Chelsea Humbled In Blades Battering

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dismal Chelsea humbled in Blades battering

Sheffield, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Chelsea suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for the Champions League as Sheffield United rekindled their own European ambitions with an impressive 3-0 win on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side were punished for some dismal defending at Bramall Lane as David McGoldrick struck twice, either side of Oli McBurnie's goal.

The Blues remain third after a second defeat in their last four games.

They will be down to fifth place by Monday evening if Leicester beat Bournemouth and Manchester United defeat Southampton.

It was another alarmingly sloppy display from Chelsea, whose other defeat since the restart was a defensively shambolic 3-2 loss at lowly West Ham.

With games against Norwich, Liverpool and Wolves left in the league, Chelsea will hope second-placed Manchester City's two-year European ban is upheld on Monday.

In that case, finishing fifth would guarantee Champions League qualification.

The Blades are now unbeaten in their last four games, with Chelsea their latest scalp after impressive wins over Tottenham and Wolves.

Chris Wilder's team are up to sixth place and are firmly in the hunt to qualify for the Europa League at the end of a remarkable first season back in the top flight.

Lampard made two changes as Jorginho came in for Billy Gilmour, who had knee surgery after Tuesday's win at Crystal Palace, and Tammy Abraham started in place of Olivier Giroud.

- Naive mistake - In contrast with what was to follow, Chelsea made a bright start and Ross Barkley tested Dean Henderson before Christian Pulisic headed over from Reece James' cross.

It was United who took the lead in the 18th minute as their high-tempo pressing force a naive mistake from Mason Mount.

The Chelsea youngster was caught in possession as he tried to dribble out of his own penalty area and George Baldock crossed back into the box.

McBurnie met the delivery with a volley that deflected off Barkley, forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga into a awkward save that only pushed the ball out to McGoldrick and he slotted home from close range for his first Premier League goal.

Conceding such a messy goal knocked Chelsea out of their stride and the Blades doubled the lead in the 33rd minute after more sloppy defending from the visitors.

The fragility of Chelsea's defence has been their fatal flaw several times this season and they were prised open far too easily when McBurnie got in front of Kurt Zouma to meet Enda Stevens' cross with a powerful header past Kepa.

James' long-range effort forced a good save from Henderson, but the visibly frustrated Lampard replaced Mount and Andreas Christensen with Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger at half-time.

Abraham should have given Chelsea a lifeline midway through the second half, but the striker poked over.

McGoldrick put Chelsea out of their misery in the 77th minute.

He started the move on the halfway line and played a perfectly-weighted pass to Lys Mousset.

Mousset cut it back into the penalty area and when Rudiger made a complete hash of clearing, McGoldrick was on hand to blast into the roof of the net.

Related Topics

Liverpool David George Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Lead Manchester United Christian From Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

3 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.