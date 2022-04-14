(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A "war criminal" and "butcher" who "cannot remain in power": over recent weeks, US President Joe Biden has steadily escalated his attacks on Russia's Vladimir Putin -- at the risk of wrong-footing allies, and even his own team.

The latest, most striking example: Biden's accusation of a Russian "genocide," during a Tuesday speech on biofuels and helping Americans with the cost of living.

Going further than any top administration official to date, Biden for the first time used the loaded term to characterize attacks on Ukrainian civilians by Putin's forces.

The White House, as in the past, prepped journalists behind the scenes that a clarification would be coming -- but, notably, none has.

Instead, asked later if he'd meant what he said, Biden doubled down.

"Yes, I called it genocide," said the president, adding that he would let lawyers decide "whether or not it qualifies" as such.

"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian." Addressing reporters Wednesday, the US envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Michael Carpenter, reiterated that it will be for international law experts to weigh the evidence and determine if Russia's actions meet the definition of genocide.

"That's going to take some time to be completed but in the meantime the president has made a very clear moral determination on this issue," he said.

Russian forces are accused of indiscriminate killings of Ukrainian civilians including in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, and the "genocide" remark also came amid unconfirmed reports of Moscow using chemical agents.

The Kremlin hit back at Biden's comment, calling it "hardly acceptable for the president of the United States" to "attempt to distort the situation in this way."