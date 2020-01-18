UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney Drops 'Fox' Name From 20th Century Film Studio: Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Disney drops 'Fox' name from 20th Century film studio: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Disney will rename 20th Century Fox to distance its legendary film studio from the assets of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, US media reported Friday.

The entertainment conglomerate last year acquired most of the assets of 21st Century Fox group, including the film house, while former owner Murdoch and his shareholders kept several tv channels, including Fox News.

Variety magazine reported that the entertainment giant decided to rename its subsidiary to remove all links with Fox due to the ultra-conservative image of Murdoch and his Fox News channel -- the preferred news source of President Donald Trump.

Disney's decision is a symbolic step for one of Hollywood's founding studios, which began production in 1914 and merged with 20th Century Pictures in 1935.

The Fox Searchlight studio, 20th Century Fox's younger sibling, will also be rebranded as Searchlight Pictures.

Disney has yet to decide on the fate of television studios 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television, according to Variety.

Disney did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies Trump Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

10 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

11 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

11 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.