UrduPoint.com

Disney Marks Centenary With Retrospective In Munich

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Disney is putting its cultural legacy on show in Germany in a multimedia exhibition featuring memorabilia from the Magic Kingdom, including the first ticket to Disneyland and drawings from its most famous animated pictures.

From Mickey Mouse to Marvel, the US entertainment titan's celebration of its centenary opened in Munich this week, the first stop on its European tour.

Visitors are treated to 10 galleries mixing images, sound and text as well as items pulled from the Disney archives: screenplays, photos, movie props, letters and memorabilia.

Some 250 original pieces have been put on display, including drawings from the 1937 film "Snow White", the snow globe from Mary Poppins and the first entry ticket to Disneyland.

Disney traces its beginnings back to 1923. In that year, Walter Elias Disney, a young advertising artist from Kansas City, produced a number of short-length silent films which plunged real-life heroine Alice into a world of cartoon creations.

The contract signed by Disney for the distribution of "Alice's Wonderland" is one of the highlights of the exhibition in Munich.

"Many children today or young people don't understand that Walt Disney was a real person," said Becky Cline, the director of the Disney Archive.

A video of the founder greets visitors when they arrive at the exhibition.

Mickey Mouse first appeared on screens thereafter in 1928. A page from the original script for the iconic character's debut "Steamboat Willie", where Mickey is cast as a sailor, is also on display.

Characters from Cinderella to the protagonists of the Pirates of the Caribbean series feature in the exhibition, which draws back the curtain on the production of Disney's most famous pictures.

"We decided to make something that everyone could enjoy, that no matter what age or cultural background you are, you'll understand and enjoy it," Cline told AFP.

The show also lays out how Disney built its empire through the acquisition of studios such as Pixar and Marvel, as well as the Star Wars movie franchise.

The enchanted kingdom has similarly become a big player in the online streaming business through Disney+, which counts some 161 million subscribers worldwide.

The exhibition is open in Munich until September, a choice Walt Disney would likely have been pleased with.

He took inspiration from nearby Neuschwanstein castle for Sleeping Beauty's residence -- an image that would go on to represent the Disney group as a whole.

Related Topics

World Snow Film And Movies Business Germany Young Munich Mary Kansas City Alice September From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

31 minutes ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

1 hour ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

2 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.