Disney partially reopens Shanghai resort after virus shutdown

Shanghai, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened Monday more than a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak in late January.

While the Disneyland amusement park itself remains closed, the shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone -- plus a park and hotel in the same complex -- will resume partial operation as the "first step of a phased reopening", the resort said in a statement.