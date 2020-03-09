UrduPoint.com
Disney Partially Reopens Shanghai Resort After Virus Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Shanghai, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened Monday more than a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak in late January.

While the Disneyland amusement park itself remains closed, the shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone -- plus a park and hotel in the same complex -- will resume partial operation as the "first step of a phased reopening", the resort said in a statement.

