Disney streaming services gaining ground on Netflix

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Disney said Thursday its streaming services have grown to 146 million subscribers, as people hunkered down due to the pandemic have turned to sources of online entertainment.

The growth of the audience for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN and India's Hotstar comes as the parent company's travel and amusement park business suffered, and shows the entertainment giant is gaining ground on leading streaming service Netflix's 203 million subscribers.

"We're confident that, with our robust pipeline of exceptional, high-quality content and the upcoming launch of our new Star-branded international general entertainment offering, we are well-positioned to achieve even greater success going forward," Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said in an earnings release.