UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney Streaming Services Gaining Ground On Netflix

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Disney streaming services gaining ground on Netflix

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Disney said Thursday its streaming services have grown to 146 million subscribers, as people hunkered down due to the pandemic have turned to sources of online entertainment.

The growth of the audience for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN and India's Hotstar comes as the parent company's travel and amusement park business suffered, and shows the entertainment giant is gaining ground on leading streaming service Netflix's 203 million subscribers.

"We're confident that, with our robust pipeline of exceptional, high-quality content and the upcoming launch of our new Star-branded international general entertainment offering, we are well-positioned to achieve even greater success going forward," Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said in an earnings release.

Related Topics

India Business Company Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

8 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

8 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.