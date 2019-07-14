UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney's Lucrative Remake Production Line Rolls On

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:00 AM

Disney's lucrative remake production line rolls on

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :In the early 1990s, Disney began scouring its back catalog for animated classics that it could turn into live-action remakes -- a strategy that has so far netted more than $7 billion.

The latest offering, "The Lion King," which uses live-action filmmaking techniques to create photo-realistic graphics, hits theaters on Friday.

Here is a list of the company's big-screen live-action remakes -- which doesn't include straight-to-video releases or sequels of remakes -- and their total box office take: "Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book" - 1994 (based on "The Jungle Book" - 1967) $43.2 million "101 Dalmatians" - 1996 ("One Hundred and One Dalmatians" - 1961) $321 million "Alice in Wonderland" - 2010 ("Alice in Wonderland" - 1951) $1 billion "Maleficent" - 2014 ("Sleeping Beauty" - 1959) $759 million "Cinderella" - 2015 ("Cinderella" - 1950) $544 million "The Jungle Book" - 2016 ("The Jungle Book" - 1967) $967 million "Pete's Dragon" - 2016 ("Pete's Dragon" - 1977*) $144 million "Beauty and the Beast" - 2017 ("Beauty and the Beast" - 1991) $1.

3 billion "Dumbo" - 2019 ("Dumbo" - 1941) $352 million "Aladdin" - 2019 ("Aladdin" - 1992) $926 million Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com* The original "Pete's Dragon" was also a mix of live-action and animation.

Related Topics

Company Alice 2017 2016 2015 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

8 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

8 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

8 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

8 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

8 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.