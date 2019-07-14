Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :In the early 1990s, Disney began scouring its back catalog for animated classics that it could turn into live-action remakes -- a strategy that has so far netted more than $7 billion.

The latest offering, "The Lion King," which uses live-action filmmaking techniques to create photo-realistic graphics, hits theaters on Friday.

Here is a list of the company's big-screen live-action remakes -- which doesn't include straight-to-video releases or sequels of remakes -- and their total box office take: "Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book" - 1994 (based on "The Jungle Book" - 1967) $43.2 million "101 Dalmatians" - 1996 ("One Hundred and One Dalmatians" - 1961) $321 million "Alice in Wonderland" - 2010 ("Alice in Wonderland" - 1951) $1 billion "Maleficent" - 2014 ("Sleeping Beauty" - 1959) $759 million "Cinderella" - 2015 ("Cinderella" - 1950) $544 million "The Jungle Book" - 2016 ("The Jungle Book" - 1967) $967 million "Pete's Dragon" - 2016 ("Pete's Dragon" - 1977*) $144 million "Beauty and the Beast" - 2017 ("Beauty and the Beast" - 1991) $1.

3 billion "Dumbo" - 2019 ("Dumbo" - 1941) $352 million "Aladdin" - 2019 ("Aladdin" - 1992) $926 million Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com* The original "Pete's Dragon" was also a mix of live-action and animation.