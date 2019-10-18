UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Displacing Canada Cannabis Black Market Will Take Years: Trudeau

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

Displacing Canada cannabis black market will take years: Trudeau

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Canada's cannabis market -- beset by complaints of high retail prices and huge investor losses -- will take "several more years" to get its footing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday on the anniversary of pot's legalization.

"We have made progress when it comes to making cannabis less accessible to young people and eliminating some of the profits that go to the black market, but we also know it will take several years before that is completely successful," Trudeau told reporters while campaigning for re-election ahead of the October 21 ballot.

Also Thursday, cannabis-infused edibles became legal, but are not expected to hit store shelves until December.

Under Federal regulations, cannabis-infused food or drink will not be permitted to contain more than 10 milligrams of THC -- the principal psychoactive compound in cannabis. For extracts and topicals the maximum will be 1,000 mg per package.

One of the government's stated goals for the legal cannabis market was to undercut and eventually displace illicit sales.

But new government data shows only 29 percent of Canadians are buying pot from licensed retailers who, despite a small first-time price drop in the third quarter, charge an average of Can$10.23 per gram, or double the black market rate for cannabis.

Cannabis stocks, meanwhile, have lost half their value since peaking last year over missed revenue expectations blamed on a shortage of retail outlets and growing pains of a new industry.

Many companies are hoping that higher-margin cannabis-infused foods and drinks will turn around their earnings slump.

One year on, the proportion of Canadians who use cannabis has remained unchanged at about 4.9 million out of a total population of 37.6 million, or about 13 percent, according to Statistics Canada.

Men and youth continue to be the biggest consumers of pot.

Canada became only the second nation to legalize recreational cannabis, after Uruguay, on October 17, 2018.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Canada Young Progress Price Uruguay Justin Trudeau October December Stocks 2018 Market From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

10 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

10 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.