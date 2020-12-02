UrduPoint.com
'Disrespectful' Morata Gets Two-match Ban

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Milan, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Alvaro Morata has been banned for two Serie A matches following his red card in Juventus' 1-1 draw against Benevento at the weekend, Italy's top division said Tuesday.

Morata scored the game's first goal in the 21st minute but saw red after the full-time whistle for dissent after aggressively appealing for a penalty.

Serie A punished the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player for "a disrespectful expression addressed towards the referee".

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested in Saturday's draw against their newly-promoted opponents as champions Juve were held to their fifth draw in nine league matches.

Morata has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, with Ronaldo on nine.

The Spaniard will miss Juventus' home derby against city rivals Torino on Saturday, and the trip to Genoa the following weekend.

He will however play in Wednesday's Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev in Turin.

"Alvaro Morata will probably play, whilst (Paulo) Dybala will prepare for the Turin Derby," coach Andrea Pirlo said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has scored five Champions League goals this season in four games.

