UrduPoint.com

'Disruptions' To Oil Supply Possible With EU Russia Ban: Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

'Disruptions' to oil supply possible with EU Russia ban: Germany

Meseberg, Germany, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that a gradual EU ban on Russian oil imports could lead to supply "disruptions" and price increases but backed the measure as necessary step to sanction Moscow.

"I have said a few times that we can of course not guarantee in this situation that there won't be disruptions, primarily regional disruptions," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He stressed, however, that Berlin backed the bloc's measure as a response to the Ukraine invasion.

Habeck, whose brief also includes energy policy, cited specifically the PCK refinery in the eastern town of Schwedt as one that could feel the impact.

It supplies around 90 percent of the oil consumed in Berlin and the surrounding region, including Berlin-Brandenburg international airport.

Russian oil giant Rosneft, controlled by the Kremlin, is a majority shareholder in the site -- a complicated situation Habeck said would have to be "resolved politically".

Habeck noted that the gradual implementation of the ban should help cushion shocks to oil markets.

"It is possible they have already been priced in," he said.

"But of course prices could also significantly rise." The European Union's executive unveiled on Wednesday plans for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports as part of a raft of new sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

If approved, the oil ban would be the EU's toughest move yet against Russia's strategic energy sector that helps the Kremlin finance its war, but will still not touch its huge gas exports.

The embargo is part of the bloc's sixth sanction package, and would be phased-in over the rest of the year to help countries adapt.

Germany has ruled out an immediate embargo on all Russian energy, especially gas. But it aims to end Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

Russian supplies now make up 12 percent of Germany's oil imports compared to 35 percent previously, according to data provided by the economy ministry on Sunday.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia German European Union Oil Germany Berlin Lead Price SITE Gas Sunday Market All Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.