Dissecting Germany's Low Coronavirus Death Rate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Dissecting Germany's low coronavirus death rate

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise across Europe, the figures in Germany have experts scratching their heads.

Despite being among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, Germany has recorded an astonishingly low number of deaths in comparison to its European neighbours.

The latest official figures published by the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday showed 10,999 confirmed infections, 20 of whom had died.

That is a mortality rate of just 0.18 percent, significantly lower than that of China (4 percent), Britain (3.9 percent), France (2.9 percent) and Italy (8.3 percent).

It's difficult to disentangle," admitted Richard Pebody of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday.

"We don't have a true answer and it's probably a combination of different factors."Here are some of the explanations put forward by specialists.

