UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distancing 'was Maintained' At Wedding Salah Attended Before Virus Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah attended before virus positive

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The mayor of Mohamed Salah's home town in Egypt has insisted social distancing was observed at a family wedding the Liverpool forward attended before he tested positive for Covid-19.

The two-time African footballer of the year has been in isolation in Egypt since Friday following the test that was carried out when he joined up with his international teammates.

Salah had attended his brother Nasr's wedding in the town of Nagrig and photographs show him dancing with a mask pushed onto his chin at one point.

The mayor of Nagrig, Maher Shtiyah, told Egyptian media that the number of guests at the ceremony had been limited to between 60 and 70 people and only relatives attended.

"There was social distancing," the mayor said. "Salah removed his mask only while taking photos. Even when we embraced him, we kissed him on his shoulder, not his face." Mahmoud Trezeguet of Premier League side Aston Villa, an international teammate of Salah's, was also at the wedding.

Salah had also attended a ceremony organised by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in Cairo to celebrate his achievement of being the first Egyptian to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

The interim president of the EFA, Amr El-Ganainy, told MBC Egypt tv on Friday: "He appeared in the ceremony for no more than five minutes, entered a corridor alone, respecting social distancing and wearing a mask.

"He received the award himself... according to Liverpool's requirements." The EFA said a second test had confirmed Salah had coronavirus and he was in isolation in the team's hotel but was not showing any symptoms.

Team doctors are in contact with Liverpool's medical team. He is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Salah will miss Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo on Saturday.

He could miss Liverpool's next two matches, depriving the champions of a player who has scored eight times in eight league Premier League games this season.

Related Topics

Africa Football Egypt Hotel Marriage Liverpool Cairo Togo Family Media TV Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

27 minutes ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

27 minutes ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey Sees New Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

54 minutes ago

Infrastructure development in PQ industrial zones ..

54 minutes ago

Putin Discuss With Aliyev, Pashinyan Implementatio ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.