Distrust Remains As Some Women Return To Work Under Taliban

Kabul, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Under their previous reign, they shocked the world by brutally oppressing women and girls.

Now, back in power 20 years after a US invasion ousted them, the Taliban have promised a softer brand of rule, pledging that women will be allowed to work.

Distrust remains, however, given the record of their rule from 1996-2001, when women were barred from leaving the house unchaperoned, and female "adulterers" were stoned in city squares.

Some women, particularly those in the health and education sectors, say they have continued to go to work in the weeks since the Islamist militants took over Kabul on August 15, following a lightning offensive that culminated days ahead of the US pullout.

A nurse who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said she has not stopped going to the French-run clinic she works at, just as she had under the rule of ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

However, "some of my colleagues have left (their) jobs... and some are trying to leave Afghanistan," she said.

Under the Taliban's former regime, women were not officially barred from all professions.

But by professing to rule within the limits of sharia, the Taliban made it very difficult in practice for them to access most jobs.

