Distt admin organizes walk to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday organized a walk in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The walk, led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, was started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk which was attended by officials of the different departments including Finance Department, TMA, WSSC, education Department and others besides local dignitaries, businessmen and a large number of local people.

During the walk, the participants chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir. They were also carrying several banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri People.

At the end of the walk, while addressing the participants, the assistant commissioner said that our full support is with the Kashmiri brethren where over 0.7 million Indian army has illegally occupied the territory and committing various atrocities on the Kashmiris.

He said the agenda of the partition of Sub-Continent was incomplete without the freedom of Kashmir. He said the international community must focus on this important issue and take steps for its resolution by implementing the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

At the end, the participants of the walk expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris by making a chain of human hands and prayed collectively for the freedom of the Kashmiris.