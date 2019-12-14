UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divers Search For Remaining Bodies From NZ Volcanic Eruption

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing five days after the volcano erupted, amid warnings it could do so again.

Police deputy commissioner John Tims said the divers faced "unique and challenging conditions" as they searched waters "with between zero and two metres visibility".

They were focusing on an area where a body was seen floating in the water earlier in the week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, meanwhile, has called for a minute's silence to be observed at 2.11pm (0111 GMT) on Monday in honour of the victims of the eruption.

"Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt, and our support for their grieving families and friends," Ardern said with the minute's silence to start exactly one week after the eruption began.

Of the 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption, at least 16 were killed while 28 remain in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia with 21 listed as being in a "critical" condition.

Scientists monitoring the island said the likelihood of another eruption over the weekend was decreasing but the risk remained.

"Their new calculation was that there is a 35-50 per percent chance of an eruption occurring," Natalia Deligne, a volcanic hazard and risk modeller, said.

The remains of six people were retrieved Friday in a daring rescue by elite soldiers under threat of another blast.

Most of the people on the island were tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia and New Zealand who were on a day trip to see the natural wonder.

Related Topics

Australia Water China Died Germany United States Malaysia From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Big setback for Modi govt: Public defies curfew ag ..

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

9 hours ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

10 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

10 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.