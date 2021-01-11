UrduPoint.com
Divers Search Indonesian Plane Wreckage For Black Boxes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesian divers searched waters off Jakarta Monday in a hunt for black boxes from the passenger jet with 62 people aboard that crashed at the weekend, as investigators took up the grim task of identifying victims' mangled remains.

Finding the boxes -- cockpit voice and flight data recorders -- could offer crucial clues as to why the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged some 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea.

Investigators have so far offered little to explain why the plane crashed about four minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, but said Sunday they had pinpointed the location of the black boxes.

Some of the 2,600 personnel working in the recovery effort involving dozens of boats and helicopters are hauling body parts, twisted piece of wreckage and passengers' clothing from shallow waters about 23 metres (75 feet) deep.

Underwater photos supplied by Indonesia's navy showed a sea floor littered with wreckage.

Body bags filled with human remains were sprayed with disinfectant at Jakarta's main port before being taken to a police hospital where investigators hope to identify victims by matching DNA from their remains to living relatives.

All 62 passengers and crew aboard the half-full flight were Indonesian. The count included 10 children.

"Today we're expanding the search area... and collecting anything we can retrieve, debris or the victims," Rasman MS, head of the search and rescue agency's crash operations, told reporters Monday.

"It's going to be an around-the-clock operation -- 24 hours. There will be no breaks. The sooner we can find victims, the better."

