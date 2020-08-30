UrduPoint.com
Dixon Holds Off Indy 500 Winner Sato For IndyCar Triumph

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :New Zealand's Scott Dixon held off Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Japan over the final laps Saturday to win the Bommarito 500 and stretch his IndyCar season points lead.

Six days after Sato held off Dixon late to capture his second Indy 500 victory, it was Dixon who managed to keep Sato at bay long enough to take the checkered flag at Madison, Illinois.

"Sato was going to be strong at the end, but I didn't realize how strong he was coming," Dixon said. "We were kind of going into a reserve mode, looking after the engine, and he was there with a head of steam.

"Last week at Indianapolis was a bit of a bummer, so it was nice to get a win." It was the 50th career IndyCar victory for Dixon, two shy of Mario Andretti for second on the all-time list and 17 off A.

J. Foyt's career record.

"Fifty -- that sounds awesome," Dixon said. "We've got to keep on trucking and get a few more." The 40-year-old Kiwi improved his points lead over defending champion Josef Newgarden of the United States to 386-269 with Mexican rookie Pato O'Ward, third in the race, third on points on 256.

Sato said early struggles and a poor pit stop proved too much to overcome.

"From last week, we carried a lot of momentum," Sato said. "We lost some places at the beginning of the race. I wasn't entirely comfortable in the car. But we were strong.

"It sometimes happens in a race, I make a mistake, there's a mechanical problem -- that pit stop was frustrating."

