Djibouti Supports Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host Expo 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Djibouti, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Minister of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti Moamen Hassan Berri has said that his country supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

After the Republic of Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh received Royal Court Advisor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan,at a press conference held on Thursday, Berri said that his country supports the Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, stressing that the president supports all international events hosted by the Kingdom.

Kattan conveyed the Saudi government's thanks for this support, which stems from the distinguished relations between the two countries.

